Ayushmann Khurrana had been around even before the release of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'; he was a popular VJ and was seen hosting some really popular shows. However, it was with this film that he truly sealed the deal and made a permanent position not only in Bollywood but in the hearts of people. This film made people see him for the brilliant actor that he is, and thus began Ayushmann's acting saga. Over the years, he has gone on to do several films and has also been appreciated and acknowledged for the same. With the film completing a decade since its release, the actor could not help but take a walk down memory lane and share something very close to his heart.

The actor took to his Instagram to commemorate the fact that 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' completes 10 years since its release on February 27. Ayushmann shared a picture of himself dressed as Prem Prakash Tiwari, the protagonist of the film into which Ayushmann breathed life. Along with the picture was a screenshot from his notes app that showed a self-addressed letter. He captioned the post as, "A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream" and added the hashtag #10YearsOfDLKH.

In the letter, he wrote to himself, "Slow down you crazy child. You will be fine. You will see the vagaries of life, the ups and the downs and you will emerge stronger. Your bigger plan should be a complete hush. There's absolutely no rush. The goal is not to look at scoring hit. There is a far bigger plan."

He further went on to write, "Calm the hard core hustler in you, look up to the universe and be thankful for the life you have, for this moment, for being able to chase the dream of being an actor." Ayushmann also added a dose of motivation to himself by writing, "Don't be anxious. Everything will turn out to be ok. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this small film with a big heart, is going to touch the lives & hearts of countless people across India and tell everyone to fall in love again. Please be true to your roots and true to your gut. You are God's favourite child. Slow down, you crazy child."

Fans were deeply touched by the rawness of the emotions that Ayushmann exhibited through this letter. The comment section of the post was filled with love and adoration for the actor.

A comment read, "I'm Eternally Proud of what you've achieved AK.. I always find myself going back to all those years, every character you played gave us so many lessons. The hard work has paid off and that's beautiful!! Can't wait for your 2025 gems." One of Ayushmann's fans wrote, "A journey of your struggle is much more bigger than your support system to yourself, I hope you may achieve even bigger audience all around the world and show the world tha koi ladka Ayushmann shukriya usse Ayushmann se AYUSHMANN KHURRANA banna ne ke liye keep soring high my good wishes is always with you AK!"

Coming back to the film, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was directed by Sharat Katariya and featured Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha and others. In terms of work, Ayushmann is currently busy filming for 'Thama', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.