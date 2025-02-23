Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which was released on February 14, 2025, continues to roar at the Bollywood box office. However, this Friday, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit theaters.

Despite Chhaava's stronghold at the box office, a section of rom-com lovers has flocked to cinemas to watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

The romantic comedy opened to a positive response, with many praising the cast's performances and the film's humor. Netizens are lauding Arjun Kapoor's acting prowess, asserting that he has delivered an impressive performance. Arjun, who has often been criticized for his expressions and acting, is receiving rave reviews this time. Comedian Harsh Gujral, who plays Arjun's friend in the film, has a meaty role, and fans love the on-screen camaraderie between the two.

According to Sacnilk, Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day (Friday, February 21). On its first Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 3.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul's films are facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The latter has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far.

About the film

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a fun-filled rom-com in which Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor) has moved on from his ex-wife, Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar), and found love in Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh). However, fate has other plans when Prabhleen suffers from retrograde amnesia and believes Ankur has just proposed to her. This leads to chaos as Ankur struggles to manage both his ex-wife and his soon-to-be wife.