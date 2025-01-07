Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 was massively appreciated by fans and followers, his small screen time in the film broke the internet with everyone rooting for the actor to be a member of the popular Stree Universe. There was a lot of speculation about whether Kumar would go on to be featured in the much-awaited third instalment of the film or not. Critics in 2024 also pointed out that even though Akshay was a part of two films, Khel Khel Mein and Sarfira as the lead last year, it was his small cameo in Stree 2 that created all the buzz.

Talking to News18 exclusively, Akshay addressed the whole rumour of him being part of the mega-hit Stree universe and if his fans will get to see him in the upcoming horror-comedy film. Akshay said, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (Deshpande; producer) will have to decide that. They're the ones to pump in the money." He further added, "Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai" (And Amar Kaushik will have to direct it."

Dinesh Vijan the producer of the Stree films and the founder of Maddock Films confirmed the news of Akshay returning in the next part of Stree. The producer said, "Of course, he's a part of the universe!" Not just that, Vijan also incorporated a small Marvel reference while talking about Akshay Kumar calling him 'Thanos.'

Akshay in Stree 2 played the leader of mentally disabled patients at an old hospital and even though his name was never uttered throughout the film, the audience was informed in more ways than one that Kumar's character is the last living member of Sarkata's bloodline.

A Reddit discourse was started on the confirmation of Akshay Kumar being a part of the Stree universe. Fans seemed elated by the news and were hopeful about Kumar having a defining role in the upcoming film.

A Reddit user commented on the post saying, "Akshay Kumar, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage ... More power to you ... Respect @⁨ThanosofStreeUniverse," another wrote, "Cop universe ke Garud, ab horror universe ke Thanos multiverse of damness."

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and was not appreciated by critics but was a massive hit at the box office.