Ayushmann Khurrana and Sachin Tendulkar played football to celebrate World Children's Day for UNICEF. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the game. Khurrana and Tendulkar were on opposite teams and played the game with budding athletes of the country. Viral Bhayani, the paparazzi account, shared the video on his handle.

The official page of UNICEF India took to Instagram Stories and shared some moments from the match. They wrote, "Dramatic end 2-2." For those unaware, Sachin is appointed as UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, and Ayushmann serves as UNICEF's celebrity advocate for the children's rights campaign.

UNICEF on their Instagram handle shared pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sachin Tendulkar playing football and captioned it as, "A day to remember for us! Sports has always been a bridge between dreams and reality. This #WorldChildrensDay, children got the encouragement they need thanks to @sachintendulkar, UNICEF South Asia Goodwill Ambassador and @ayushmannk UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate. This is our team and it's #ForEveryChild."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film 'Doctor G', a medical campus comedy-drama alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chadha. He also has Dream Girl 2, opposite Ananya Panday, and Aanand L Rai's production 'An Action Hero', directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar recently backed Men in Blue after their ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that though the loss was very disappointing, the team should not be judged on basis of this defeat since the number one side in the shortest format of the game.

"I know that the Semi Finals against England was very disappointing. Let us accept that we did not put up a good total on the board. 168 in Adelaide Oval is not great since the dimensions of the ground are entirely different and side boundaries are really short. We were also unsuccessful in taking wickets. It was a tough game for us, a bad and disappointing defeat," Tendulkar told ANI.

He also said, "In sports, these ups and downs are there. We have to be in it together."