Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his beloved wife Tahira Kashyap will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on November 1. Thus, in order to make it special for her dearest hubby, Tahira took to her social media handle to share a beautiful photo of the two along with a cute caption.

Tahira shares cute note for hubby

Sharing a photo where she is seen holding Ayushmann's hand, she wrote, "Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me... umm . . Uhhh just realised it's Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it's all relative na... what is more scary." The couple's fans and friends also started wishing them and showered them with love and blessings.

However, it seems Tahira just goofed up the wedding date and dropped a post in advance (today) to wish his darling husband.

Following the post, Tahira immediately dropped a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory, here's the proof. My good friend reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow not today. Not taking down the post kyunki kal bhi toh karna padega. (Not taking it down because would have to post tomorrow as well.) Sorry Ayushmann, I tried though."

On seeing this, Ayushmann Khurrana was left speechless. He posted Tahira's confession and wrote, "Ab main kya hee boloon. (Now what should I say.) Happy anniversary in advance."

On the work front

The childhood sweethearts, Ayushmann and Tahira, tied the knot on November 1, 2008, after dating for several years. The couple has two adorable children; son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film 'Doctor G' alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chadha. Tahira, on the other hand, is currently working on her directorial debut for a feature film titled 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.