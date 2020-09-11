Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined UNICEF India to front its campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) as a Celebrity Advocate. He will work in India, while David Beckham works on this issue globally.

UNICEF India has roped in youth icon and thought-leader, Ayushmann Khurrana, as its celebrity advocate for promoting rights #ForEveryChild. Ayushmann Khurrana will support UNICEF towards its work around ending violence against children. The youth icon will work towards this initiative in India and he joins the likes of David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally.

Welcoming the actor as a celebrity advocate for children's rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India said, "I'm delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He's an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. He'll bring a sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children.

Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque added, "Ayushmann's support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for the kind of experimental movies he has done, is equally thrilled to work with UNICEF for the cause. Talking about it, the actor said, "I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life."

He added, "As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence."