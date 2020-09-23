Ayushmann Khurrana is a highly versatile Bollywood star, thought-leader, and youth icon. The powerhouse performer and an all-round entertainer who has delivered eight hits in a row, has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with his progressive, social entertainers. Today, people refer to his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema as 'The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre'.

His meteoric rise to stardom goes hand in hand with him becoming the poster boy of content cinema in India. Ayushmann's contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been hailed by the most reputed global publication - the TIME Magazine. Ayushmann has been judged as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, which has featured him in the most coveted and prestigious 'Time's 100 most influential people' list of 2020.

Some of the other global artists to feature in this list are music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weekend, the visionary director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, and Michaela Coel, British actress who became a rage across the world for the visionary show I may Destroy You.

Ayushmann is among the only three global actors featured in the TIME list of influentials. Five Indians have been featured in this list, including Ayushmann. The others are Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minsiter, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google, and London based Indian origin doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS, and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh. Ayushmann is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year's TIME Magazine.

Ayushmann says, "I'm truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen."