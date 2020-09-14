Ayushmann Khurrana turns a year older on Monday, September 14, and fans from across the world have been flooding social media with birthday wishes. There is no second thought that Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and is one of the most sought after actors.

His choice of movies, unconventional roles and his versatile acting chops have made him one of the most favourite stars of movie-lovers. Having kick-started his career with a television reality show, Ayushmann marked his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor alongside Yami Gautam in 2012 and since then there has had been no looking back. He has worked in movies like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Bala, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the 36-year-old actor's lifestyle.

Ayushmann's net worth:

According to a report in Republic World, the actor's net worth is $6 million (Rs 40 crore approximately) as of 2019. Apparently, Ayushmann charges Rs 10 crore for every film and has several brand endorsement deals worth over Rs 3.5 crore. Besides being an actor, Ayushmann is also a singer, Radio Jockey (RJ) and an author.

Ayushmann's house:

The actor-singer stays with his family - wife Tahira Kashyap and two children - in a luxurious, 4,000 sq ft rented apartment in Andheri (West), Mumbai. He reportedly pays a whopping rent of Rs. 5.25 lakh per month for the same.

Ayushmann's cars:

A self-confessed car lover, Ayushmann loves to drive and travel the world. He owns several luxury vehicles including BMW 5 Series (520D), Mercedes Benz S Class 350 and Audi A6.