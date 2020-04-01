Bollywood cinephiles, in the midst of lockdown, a piece of good news awaits for you. Although Ayushmann Khurrana had announced that he will be taking a break to be with his family, on hearing the proposal from Karan Johar about a sequel for Andhadhun a few days ago he jumped with joy and decided to be a part of the project. All talks are being done on phone to get Sriram Raghavan on board too, but as a writer.

Sources close to Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana have both informed us that they will make the announcement official once the lockdown is over. Karan Johar had earlier confessed on the show Koffee With Karan that he was trying to woo Ayushmann from Yash Raj to do a film with him.

Andhadhun 2

In the midst of the lockdown, the producer-director suddenly came up with this bright plan, and Ayushmann Khurrana too couldn't refuse. The scripts have been ready and this film will be based on Aakash again and he will finally reveal how the film ended.

The film will gather all the fan theories and clarify them all story-wise. The cast includes Radhika Apte and Tabu again. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana will be helming the role of a journalist based in London, who will encounter Sophie and Aakash and keep them under threat to reveal his identity, in the midst of which Aakash will fight back and that's when Sophie will learn the truth about Aakash and his blindness. He will reveal whether or not Simi was dead or if at all, Simi had played a role in blinding him.

Believed it?

If you have already scrolled down till here to know more than let me wish you a happy April Fool's Day. Now imagine, if Karan Johar actually bought the rights for Andhadhun would that really make you happy? What were your theories after watching Andhadhun? Mention in the comments below. Don't forget to share this story with your friends and surprise them only to disappoint them.

Happy April Fool's Day!