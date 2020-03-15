Bollywood stars always manage to create excellent on-screen chemistry in their movies. But there are many real-life couples in B-town who have never failed to give us relationship goals and one such couple is childhood lovers Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

Vicky Donor fame Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira have a love life that is no less than a fairy tale. Being together since childhood, this duo has seen there fair share of ups and downs.

Celebrating 19 years of togetherness, ace actor Ayushmann took his Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his wife. Throwing light on how he confessed her feelings for Tahira, he revealed that he proposed her during their board examinations. Sharing a collage of Tahira's goofy pictures, he wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I'd confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It's been 19 years with this goofball. Umm. ❤️"

Wishing her lovely wife on her birthday, Vicky Donor actor posted an old picture of Tahira on her birthday and wrote an emotional caption. He wrote, "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. This was your first year in Mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That's what you are. Happy bday love."

The couple has been often seen doing PDA on their social media platforms. Ayushmann has nothing less than a supportive and loving husband by being with her through thick and thin. He was there to stand with her while she battled her way through Cancer.

Tahira too shared a lovely picture of herself with Ayushmann on their wedding anniversary and wrote, "11 years back we had each other's asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one's from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still do through the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before)"

Ayushmann, who has taken the industry by storm by performing exceptionally well in movies like Article 15, Bala, Badhaai Ho and now Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has made a special place in the hearts of fans as well. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.