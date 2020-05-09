Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is coming up with a song on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, 10 May. He is dedicating the number to all mothers to celebrate the motherhood.

I will be posting a really special song, titled 'Ma'

"Though every single day should be called Mother's Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them. On this Mother's Day, I will be posting a really special song, titled 'Ma', which we are dedicating to all the mothers out there. The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me and I will be humbly singing in praise of this ever-caring, ever-nurturing force," the IANS quoted Ayushmann as saying.

Rochak Kohli's Music

The number is composed by Rochak Kohli, while Gurpreet Saini has penned the lyrics. "I'm collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world," Ayushmann Khurrana added.

He had earlier collaborated with Rochak Kohli in Vicky Donor, Nautanki Saala, Badhaai Ho and for a few singles.

Currently, he is working on Gulabo Sitabo in which Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Recently, he revealed in an interview about a casting director asking him for a compromise. "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer," Ayushmann told a website.