The week leading up to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Bala has been fantastic. The actress has been flooded with fans calling the film her career's best. In an intimate screening hosted recently, industry insiders were amazed by her solid performance in the film. Interestingly, reiterating her comic prowess, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has been all praises for her work in the film.

In an interview, he was quoted saying, "You will always see male actors being funny on the screen but not many actresses being comical. But Yami has done that in this film. Her funny bone is so to the point and it is such a revelation. So, her character is not cliched at all."

In Bala, Yami plays a Tik Tok star named Pari who is quite the princess of her own world and a filmi drama queen who loves to perform to '90s songs. Yami described Pari as straightforward who holds her own regardless of who is agreeable to her. What she represents in the film gives out a very strong message of self-love in the film.

Yami comes out in Bhumi's support

After the poster of the film received a few negative comments for giving Bhumi Pednekar dark-skin, Yami had come out in the actress' defence and said, "I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren't seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it's attached to. It is disappointing that people can't get past themselves and their prejudices, trying to transfer all of that negativity on to us. Bala is a film about loving oneself and there's a solid reason in the film for a certain look. We were all sold at Amar Kaushik's vision and it's necessary that people watch the film first."

Yami meets PM Modi

Chosen as the Brand Ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, Yami Gautam was recently in Dharamshala to attend the two-day summit on November 7 and 8. Hailing from the state and having her roots in Bilaspur, the actress grew up in Chandigarh before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

The event was graced and attended today by the Honourable Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, where Yami met the PM at the event and the two exchanged pleasantries. Also in presence of the event were the Honourable Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur and Bikram Thakur, the Industrial Minister of the state.