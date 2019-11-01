Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is all set to hit the screens soon. Ever since its trailer was released, the film has received massive buzz. But, alongwith the buzz, the film has also been criticised for giving Bhumi Pednekar a 'dark' skin-tone. After the poster of the film received a few negative comments, Yami decided to clear the air and stand up for Bhumi. She put an end to the idle talk by saying that it's a tendency that women, especially actresses, are constantly judged for their parts.

Yami comes out to support Bhumi

Yami said, "Bhumi, Ayushmann and I are independent artists who have come together to give life to a wonderful project that we totally have full faith in. We are invested in doing a great job and will go to any lengths to make the character believable and authentic in context of the script. We have a common goal here - of making a good film. I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren't seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it's attached to. It is disappointing that people can't get past themselves and their prejudices, trying to transfer all of that negativity on to us. Bala is a film about loving oneself and there's a solid reason in the film for a certain look. We were all sold at Amar Kaushik's vision and it's necessary that people watch the film people first."

Yami's take on fairness creams

Further talking about her own take on why she endorses fairness cream, Yami told Mumbai Mirror, "Bala deals with several issues connecting back to society's ingrained definition of beauty and the importance of self-love and self-worth which is above everything else. Also, today everyone is individualistic. We must celebrate that and start focusing on the positives. As they say, one size doesn't fit all. This is true for not just the audience but also those consuming several products."

Yami Gautam turns brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet

The Himachal Pradesh Government has chosen Yami Gautam to be the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019. It is a moment of great pride and honour for Yami Gautam who has been chosen by the state. The event is all set to take place on November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala.