Days after the trailer of Bala was released, Yami Gautam has been flooded with messages on her social media handles about how the audience is excited to see her in this role. Yami Gautam would be seen playing the role of 'Pari' in the film the trailer of which has already emerged a hit.

Very few know that Yami's look in one of the portions of the film is inspired by Khel Khel Mein's classic song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. Yami is not only a huge fan of Neetu Singh but, it was Yami's way of paying a tribute to a song she absolutely loves from the iconic era of the 70s.

Yami's character is grabbing eyeballs in the movie and the actress is thrilled with the response. Yami wanted to bring her own to the look as well. In the new version, Yami has jazzed up the look with a few additions like the polka dotted chiffon dress and the hairband.

Recently, a picture of Yami Gautam, dressed in bridal wear had gone viral. The actress was seen happily posing for a pic which had sparked rumours. However, it was soon clarified that the picture was for her look from the film - Ginny Weds Sunny. The film is set to be a fun romantic comedy for which she's being paired with Vikrant Massey.

The year had begun on a high note for Yami who bowled over everyone with her terrific performance in this year's most talked about film – Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In Bala, she would be seen alongwith Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann would be seen playing the role of a bald man who would try all resorts to hide his baldness and ultimately gets married with his fake hair.