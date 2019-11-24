Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud 9, needless to say, this actor has a misas touch, whichever film he does it turns out to be a massive hit. Bala is said to be Ayushmaan's seventh hit in a row. The movie is having a dream run at the box office with the numbers crossing over 102.65 crore.

The versatile star is of ecstatic with Bala's run at the box office and with excitement he says, "Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly."

Ayushmann is a bonafide star now, a thoroughly bankable actor who can be counted upon to shoulder a project on his own and also keep discovering the best films for audiences. He further says, "While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I'm happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process."

For Ayushmann, Bala has taken a very special place in his heart given the film's positive messaging of self-love to society. Ayushmann adds, "Bala is a special film with important messages for the people of my country and so it's really spectacular to see the love that audiences have showered on the film and me. I'm thrilled with the appreciation that the film has earned because I take a lot of time to hunt and curate the scripts that I feel is the best to convert into theatrical movies."

Always the one to credit his entire team for his successes, Ayushmann says, "I share this special moment with the entire team of Bala especially my brilliant director Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan and my two leading ladies Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and the entire team for working so hard in making Bala a gem of a film."

On the work front Ayushmann is currently filming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.