Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has crossed Rs 70 crore net mark at the domestic box office in the first week, while War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff exhausted its dream run with a blockbuster tag.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opened to fantastic response and word of mouth boosted its collection over the weekend. Bala witnessed drop on Monday, but its business was almost close to the mark of its opening day. The film showed decent growth on Tuesday. However, it showed considerably on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bala has collected Rs 72.24 crore net at the Indian box office in seven days and shattered the opening week record of Dream Girl. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz."

War collects Rs 238.35 cr net at domestic box office

Released on October 2, War collected Rs 238.35 crore net at the domestic box office in its first week. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer clashed with some medium budget movies, which snatched a huge chunk of its screen count but managed to collect Rs 78.66 crore net in the domestic market in the next four weeks.

In its sixth week, War has collected Rs 76 lakh net at the domestic box office, taking its total to Rs 317.77 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War has exhausted its run... [Week 6] #Hindi: ₹ 69 lakhs #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 7 lakhs Total [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu]: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz. #War language-wise breakup... #Hindi: ₹ 303.10 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 14.67 cr Total: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz.

War has not only become a blockbuster success, but also the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019. Considering its current pace, its dream run has come to complete standstill. Taran Adarsh added, "#War biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 238.35 cr [9 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.65 cr Week 3: ₹ 21.35 cr Week 4: ₹ 5.32 cr Week 5: ₹ 2.34 cr Week 6: ₹ 76 lakhs Total: ₹ 317.77 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."