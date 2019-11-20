IIFA has always been one of the most entertaining Bollywood events, but at times certain acts on the show put the audience in shock. Something similar had happened when Shah Rukh Khan had literally broken a glass bottle on Ayushmann Khurrana's head during IIFA 2012.

An old video from the event has started doing the rounds where hosts Shah Rukh and Shahid Kapoor call then-newcomer Ayushmann on the stage and pull his leg. First, they ask him to show some acting or dance. Eventually, Shahid convinces him to enact Shah Rukh's drunken scene from Devdas.

The audience gets shocked by the act

While he tried to perform the scene, Shahid interrupts and tries to show him how it is done. To make the act funnier, SRK then stops Shahid and entertains the audience with his popular dialogue from the movie. However, the audience gets shocked when Shah Rukh actually breaks the glass bottle, which was used as a prop, on Ayushmann's head.

Although the bottle was of course not a regular hard one, Ayushmann seemed to have got hurt in the act. Nonetheless, the superstar continued with the funny act, pushing the newbie out of the stage, leaving the audience in splits.

Ayushmann, the new star

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who had impressed all with his debut film Vicky Donor is now one of the most bankable stars in the industry. He is currently holding the record of giving back to back several hit movies, Bala being his latest hit.

On the other side, Shah Rukh has been on a sabbatical for a long time now. After the failure of Zero, the superstar has not featured in any movie and has not made any announcement as well yet.