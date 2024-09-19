Ayushmann Khurrana's thoughtful gesture has landed him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The actor known for his extraordinary performances onscreen recently joined a beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan. A video of Ayushmann at the Versova Chowpatty for the cleaning drive has taken over social media.

What happened in the video

In the video, we can see wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - Amruta Fadnavis and Rahul Narwekar, speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly joining hands with the actor for the clean-up drive. However, the video got netizens slamming Khurrana for 'pretending' to clean an already 'clean' beach.

Social media reactions

The video was shared on Reddit where the actor is facing a lot of backlash for pretence.

"What are they cleaning exactly?" asked a user.

"If I had to take a guess, protein powder," wrote another user.

"What are they doing? Where is the clean up part??? oh god!!! Record the cleaning workers rather!!!" wrote a social media user.

"If his intention was to clean then he would have worn boots and waterproof bibs," a social media user commented.

"Better hire some people and pay them to clean," another social media user commented.

"All these years and these guys are still using such fraud techniques for building their image!" read a comment.

"Nobody is cleaning anything, he'll click a couple of pictures and leave, followed by the PR nonsense, "ohh wow Ayushman is an environmentalist," another comment read.

"Everything is just photo-op for them", "Flowers are compostable, they should pick up plastic and other trash. I can't believe that rest of the beach was so clean that they had to pick up flowers. Just photo op!" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.