Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly slashed his remuneration and reconstructed his fees structure making it 'producer-friendly'. The corona effect has hit the Bollywood industry quite hard and in the post pandemic phase, the economics of the film industry have changed drastically.

Though there were quite a few releases, the industry didn't gain much from it and is still recovering from huge losses in several cases due to the massive failure of high-budget films, including 'Laal Singh Chadha', 'Shamshera' and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'producer-friendly' move

In such a scenario, this move by Ayushmann Khurrana comes as a huge support to the film industry. According to a report of News18, the 'Article 15' actor who usually charges Rs 25 crore for a film, has now been taking Rs 15 crore as his signing fees, and he takes the remaining Rs 10 crore with profit share after the film's release.

A trade source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of Rs 25 crore as the signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about Rs 15 crore as the signing fee and the remaining Rs 10 crore plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film. This way, he ends up making more if the film is a blockbuster and his producers are also benefited as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn't come to them while mounting a project!"

'Win-win for everyone'

The trade source further said, "This is the smartest thing that Ayushmann could have done because post pandemic, the landscape of cinema has become completely differently. Actors and producers have to work hand in hand for the industry to recover. Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more! It is a win-win for everyone."

However, this is not the first time when an actor has done this. If reports are to be believed, actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have also reportedly reduced their remuneration for 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miya'. Post the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan was also praised by Bhushan Kumar for reducing his fees to help the producers.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Doctor G' with Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, following which he will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with 'Liger' actress Ananya Panday.