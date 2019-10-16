Live

The Supreme Court hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case will end by 5 pm on Wednesday, October 16, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"This matter is going to be over by 5 pm today. Enough is enough," Gogoi said,dismissing intervention application by the Hindu Maha Sabha.

Wednesday marks the 40th day of hearing in the case. The SC bench is expected to announce the verdict before the CJI demits office on November 17.

Prior to the last leg of the hearing, Section 144 was imposed in Ayodhyadistrict till December 10. Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said that the decision was taken in view of the upcoming festivals.

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu, Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site in Ayodhya into three equal parts.

