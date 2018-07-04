Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia's husband claims that his wife, sister and mother were harassed, stalked and threatened by a person.

Ayesha's husband Farhan Azmi took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal, and in the process, accused a senior Mumbai Police officer of not paying attention to his complaints. The actress' husband even accused the cop of blocking their bank accounts.

In the tweet, he tagged and sought help from PM Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

"My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao [sic]," Farhan tweeted.

He then went on to share a screenshot of phone calls and messages that, according to him, were being ignored by the senior police officer. Later, Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti took note of the case, and Farhan thanked him with another tweet.

Apparently, the accused caught hold of Ayesha's phone number and made threatening messages to her on Whatsapp. "Today morning, he (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha's number. So long he did not have Ayesha's number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, 'You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the Police are going to pick you up'. He's intimidating her. He's also intimidating Farhan's sister who is seven-month pregnant," Times Now quoted a source as saying.

This is not the first time that Farhan, who is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, claimed such problems. Earlier, he had reportedly filed a police complaint after receiving some threat calls.

In his complaint, Farhan had stated that the accused had threatened to kill and his family for marrying a Hindu woman.