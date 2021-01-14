Ayesha Jhulka is Bollywood's eternal girl-next door. With those long tresses, meaningful eyes and beautiful face, Jhulka made the entire nation go weak in their knees. She might have done a lot of films but her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander will always remain our favourite. Happily married for several decades, Jhulka chose not to have kids and her husband totally supported her decision.

Talking about it, Jhulka recently said, "I don't have kids as I didn't want them. I spend a lot of time and energy on my work and social causes. And I am glad that my decision went down well with the entire family." Talking to TOI, Ayesha said that her husband Sameer is a great human being as he gave her the freedom of expression and never pressurised her. She also added that she is lucky to have him in her life.

On her famous hair

Further talking about her famous hair, the actress said people used to only about her hair and she used to keep getting compliments over how long, dark, and voluminous they were. She added that she also used to her hair but things changed as she grew up. Ayesha also spoke about being linked with her co-actors back then and how she dealt with it. She said that though initially she used to get disturbed by the linkups, she soon realised that this was how Bollywood worked. She revealed that sometimes production people intentionally spread the rumours to gain mileage on their films.

Ayesha also revealed in the interview that she is actively involved with social causes and animal aid. She added that she still receives several offers of films, television and OTT but she doesn't want to take up something unless she feels that she totally fits in. Ayesha said that she would only take up a role if it would give her satisfaction. Otherwise, she is quite happy working towards animal welfare. She added that she is writing a script too and might come up with something soon.

Well, we would love to see her back on screen too!