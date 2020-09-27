Animal brutality is an alarming issue in India. Each day we hear new cases of cruelty against pet and stray animals. Recently a popular Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka filed a case against the caretaker of her bungalow following the death of her six-year-old dog named Rocky.

Caretaker of Ayesha Jhulka's bungalow who killed the pet dog Rocky is now arrested.

Ayesha Jhulka filed a police complaint on September 20 against the caretaker named Ram Andre who was working at the farmhouse for the past 18 years—suspecting that the caretaker killed her dog.

On Friday, police arrested the caretaker for allegedly killing the pet dog at Ayesha's bungalow at Lonavala. The 48-year-old accused Ram Andre was working at her bungalow from last 18 years.

According to a report in Times of India, Andre was arrested after the statements of staff from the neighbouring bungalows and other items recovered from Ayesha's bungalow.

The caretaker used to beat the dog: Police reports.

As per the reports, the investigating officer Baliram Sanle said, "The watchman has given a statement that the caretaker used to beat the dog.

According to the police, the accused staffer told Ayesha's husband that the pet died after drowning in the water tank in the bungalow. However, as per the postmortem report of the canine, it shows that the dog died due to suffocation.

The unfaithful incident

For the unversed, the actor's husband, businessman Sameer Vashi, received a phone call from the farmhouse after which he informed Ayesha about the incident. She said that they were celebrating her mother's birthday, but they left for the farmhouse immediately after hearing the news.

Ayesha suspected foul play.

According to Ayesha, the caretaker Ram Andre left their Lonavla residence after Rocky died and said that Andre had given an anti-rabies injection to Wrigley (another dog) this year but not to Rocky.

Speaking to an online portal, Ayesha said, "This was surprising as Ram Andre had taken money from me for two injections. Also, Ram Andre and his family members gave different versions to the police; their statements were not matching. I strongly suspect foul play. I did not observe any hostility between Rocky and the caretaker when I saw Rocky alive for the last time, in July. But yes, Rocky seemed very scared. I had even asked the caretaker if he had frightened him and he only said, 'woh Thoda bahar Chala jaata hai, toh thoda Darra ke rakhna pada hai'."

As per the reports, Ayesha buried her dog at the farmhouse and left for Mumbai. She decided to speak to the doctors at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who advised her to bring the dog's body for post mortem. The actor then drove back to Lonavala and exhumed the dog's body.

How humans can make this world a better place for dogs

Actor Jackie Shroff condoled the death of Rocky and pleaded to start an animal shelter in the name of Rocky.

Watch the video below.

A Note for animal caretakers

Meanwhile, MCGM's veterinary health department has organized a Rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs starting from 28 September 2020.