From an IRS Officer, a novelist, to a lyricist, a script writer, and now a director; Ayaz Kohli's journey in the industry has been nothing less than fascinating. After working as a lyricist in Khuda Hafiz 2 and music video Tum Wahi Saaz Ho, Ayaz Kohli is all set to direct his first film - Objection My Lord - based on a courtroom drama on black magic.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the director to talk about the film, the transition from IRS to a filmmaker, learning from close friend Rajkumar Hirani and more.

How different is Objection My Lord from other conventional court drama?

The subject of Objection my Lord is unique and intriguing, one which hasn't ever been explored. The suit of a black magic, and the challenge to prove it rationally and logically isn't a slice of life. Objection my Lord is not going to be the usual court room drama but an enthralling experience.

How tough it was to leave the job of IRS and get into entertainment industry? What were the challenges you encountered?

Being an IRS is a career option. If I wasn't an IRS, I'd have been something else. But being a filmmaker is my purpose, my destiny. Certainly, there can't be a comparison between an option and the destiny. One doesn't choose his destiny, the destiny chooses him.

Did you receive any advice/ learnings from Rajkumar Hirani? Since you'd told him about the script of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani shared his experience of how he decided to be writer-director and how did he made his debut with Munna Bhai. I often seek his advice on many matters, and he always treats me like his family. Indeed, each of the members of his family make me feel like I am a part of them. Through his wide experience, I have learned a lot. But one piece of advice that hit me was that I must choose my cinematographer carefully. Even Harman Baweja told me that a good cinematographer can render my vision into a visual treat and an ordinary one can do the opposite. That's when I chose Prakash Kutty, the ace cinematographer.

Give us some insights about the characters of the cast like Pearl, Vikram and others.

All the actors, particularly Pearl, Zoya, Mishti, Vikram, Aakkash Dabhade, Rahul Dev, Govind Namdev and Milind Gunaji perfectly fit into their respective characters. Pearl, Vikram and Aakkash have so many funny scenes together and these guys are amazing in tickling the laughter bone. Rahul Dev comes from a bureaucrat family and he was immediately impressed with my clarity of thoughts. He is a very intelligent man and a great actor. Milind is a very humble human being and an effortless actor. I don't have to give him too many instructions. Govind ji is an institution. He plays Pearl's father in the movie. Both Mishti and Zoya are very good actors. Both are very cheerful and energetic during rehearsals and workshops. Zoya was the first one to read the script completely and she could answer all the questions I asked about it.

How excited are you start with this new journey of being a director on set ?

Surprisingly, not much. It's like, I would only be excited if I win great accolades when my film hits the theaters. Till then, I will hold my nerves and keep doing my karma.