Television actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested earlier this month under POCSO Act, has finally broken his silence on the allegations of raping and molesting a minor on a film set in Vasai, where he was shooting in October 2019. The actor was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and has been recently released on bail.

Talking about the incident, Pearl said that the last couple of weeks were 'gruelling' for him as he was also going through difficult times personally. He added that while he is 'still numb', he is extremely grateful to all his friends, fans and well-wishers for the constant support.

Now, in an Instagram post, the actor spoke about the struggles that he is going through at present and revealed that he lost his maternal grandmother a few months ago, then his father in quick succession and now his mother is undergoing cancer treatment. He said that while he was coping with these developments, he was hit by this 'ghastly accusation'.

The 'Naagin 3' actor wrote, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

'I trust in the Law...'

"I am still numb .... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!" he added.

Instagram

For the unversed, Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Mumbai police after a 5-year-old girl and her family had filed a complaint against him for allegedly molesting and raping her around two years ago. The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police booked the actor on charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl.

Soon after the news broke, Pearl's industry colleagues, including producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and others, came forward to support Pearl and "#istandwithpearl" started trending on social media.