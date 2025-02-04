The announcement of Aryan Khan's directorial debut on Netflix was every bit of a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan fielding the questions, Gauri Khan being her son's biggest cheerleader to proud sister, Suhana Khan; the whole Khan family turned up in style for the event. Aryan Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' has already left social media into a tizzy and fans can't wait to know the date of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan fixes Suhana Khan's outfit

Amid all that, a cute video of Shah Rukh Khan fixing Suhana Khan's dress has got social media talking. As the family comes together to pose for the shutterbugs, SRK tries to fix his daughter's outfit. The adorable daughter-daddy moment has evoked mixed reactions.

Mixed reactions

While many have appreciated his gesture, many called it 'awkward.'

"I too wear these type of dresses. If my father founds something wrong he just tells me to fix it, but never touched me this way. I don't know which one is right," wrote a user.

"There was nothing to fix. I wonder what he was doing," another user commented.

"If he is such a good father, he should ask her not to wear such clothes," a person commented.

"In our household, this is badtameezi," another person wrote.

"I'm sorry but nobody find this weird? Any father always ask mum to fix anything on their daughter's body instead of doing it himself. But then I don't know any fake family doing it for the media," read one more of the comments.

However, the majority said how King Khan is probably the 'best father' and how a daughter always remains her father's 'little princess.

King Khan was at his wittiest best at the event as he answered a question on him producing the show with a mic drop moment. "Everyone else takes care of this, I am just a naam ka producer (producer for namesake). My thing is very simple. All these producer, director, writer, production...I am just a bloody star (in a deep voice)," he said.