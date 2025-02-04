It was a grand affair as the 'Royalty of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived with kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at the NextonNetflix event. Netflix announced its line up of the most awaited shows of 2025 and the biggest of them all was Aryan Khan's directorial debut – The Bads of Bollywood.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are producing the show under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK ensured that 'The Bads of Bollywood' is going to be the funniest and whackiest show on Netflix ever. He also revealed that he has been given strict instructions not to divulge information regarding the series. However, he did say that it will be a massive dose of humour.

SRK promises humour

Talking about the series, King Khan said, "Bahut funny hai. Mujhe bahut pasand aati hai jab cheezein bahut funny ho. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hain. Unhe takleef ho jati hai to maine joke karna chhod diya. Virasat maine apne bete ko de diya hai ke tu kar beta."

(It is very funny. I really like it when things are funny. People take offence to my jokes, they feel bad. So I have stopped joking and passed on the legacy to my son now)

Requests love from the audience

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan also urged the audience to give just 50% of the love they have given to him, to his kids – Suhana and Aryan. "From the bottom of my heart I want that my son (Aryan) who is set to put his first foot forward in the direction, my daughter (Suhana Khan) who will be seen acting on the big screen, to get at least 50 per cent of the love that I have received to date, that will be enough," he said.