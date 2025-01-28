Shah Rukh Khan dominated our social media feeds with his magnetic presence at the IIFA event along with Kartik Aaryan. King Khan, who is all set to host the coveted awards show this year with Aaryan, looked dapper in a black suit. Apart from his tiny ear cuffs, another thing that stood out was his uber expensive watch.

The uber expensive watch

Shah Rukh Khan was seen flaunting the limited edition Audemars Piguet wrist watch that reportedly costs somewhere around Rs 76 lakh. Not just that, the watch is not made in India and getting it shipped to India would cost another Rs 13 thousand. What makes the watch even more special is that it has been crafted with 18 carat sand gold and there are only 250 pieces of the watch across the globe.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his uber expensive watch collection, one of which is a watch gifted to him by the Ambanis worth Rs 2 crore. After phenomenal performances of his last two films - Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King along with daughter Suhana Khan. He would also be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The film will be helmed by Pathan director Sidharth Anand.

SRK about King

"I'm not just shooting it here. I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director Sidharth Anand is very strict. He made Pathaan. So, he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it," King Khan said at an event.

"So, I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off," he further added.