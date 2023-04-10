Ritesh Sidhwani and Malaika Arora faced a rather awkward moment when the producer mistook Malla for his wife. Yes, you read that right. It so happened that Ritesh, his wife – Dolly and Malaika Arora were all at the same party. And as the trio came out of the venue to move towards their car, Ritesh mistook Malaika for his wife.

What went down

The video that has now caught internet's frenzy showed Ritesh being busy talking to someone on the phone. He is then seen holding Malaika's hand but only to realise that the hand he was trying to hold wasn't that of his wife. Happened with all of us in some capacity or the other, right? But, netizens are not that forgiving when it comes to such gaffe. And the result – hilarious reactions on social media.

Social media in splits

"Funny thing was Malaika going with him," wrote one user. "This is called intentionally mistake, banda dekh raha tha Malaika ki taraf so what kinda mistake was that," another user commented. "Just because he is a producer she let it go, had it been aam aadmi, would have filed harassment case by now," one more user opined.

"Arjun Kapoor coming soon," a social media user commented. "They are trying hard to control their laughter," another social media user wrote. "This is actually funny, he was looking at her and held her hand; how is that a mistake?" an Instagram user asked.

Malaika Arora has been making news ever since she revealed that both, her and Arjun are ready to get married. She added that they haven't planned any of it but are not running away from the institution of marriage.