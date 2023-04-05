After several years of dating, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might finally be ready to get into the marital world. In a latest interview, Malla has spilled the beans on the couple being "ready" for marriage. She also added that her past marital experience and divorce hasn't made her bitter towards the institution of marriage.

Malaika gushes over Arjun

"I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who's very liberated and extremely caring. I don't think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years," Malaika told Brides Today.

Ready for marriage?

"I don't want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," she went on to add.

The diva also added that she is not cynical towards marriage or companionship at all. She also revealed that she wouldn't talk much about the wedding as she is not the one to plan too much. Arora also added that planning things sucks out the joy out of things so she wouldn't do that. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official back in 2019. Ever since the couple has been going strong and steady.