Falaq Naaz's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT has come as a shock to her fans and followers. Even though it had taken her some time, but Falaq had cemented her place in the OTT house. The brewing chemistry between her and Avinash Sachdev was also making the audience intrigued. The Chhoti Bahu actor had expressed his feelings towards the actress.

Avinash and Shafaq had a history?

While Naaz had kept mum on the subject, her fondness and care towards Avinash left little to the imagination. However, you might be a little shocked to know, that Avinash reportedly dated Falaq Naaz's sister just a few months before she came into the BB OTT house. Yes, you read that right! It might come as a surprise but as per a report in Etimes, Avinash was seeing Shafaq Naaz just a few months before entering the reality show.

How it started?

"The two reportedly fell for each other during the shoot of Teri Meri Love Stories. The relationship lasted for six months before Sachdev backed out," the report stated. Post her ouster from the show, Falaq was asked about Shafaq's relationship with Avinash. The Sasural Simar Ka actress said that she will speak to Avinash about it once he is out.

Falaq shares her mind

"We are not in school that we will fight that he's come to me after dating you. It sounds really wrong and petty. Whenever I meet Avinash, we will discuss it like mature people. People evolve with age and time, and what they had is very different from this. We all have seen so much in the past years and have changed as people too. I don't think we should be making this an issue. Also, people do move on in life, everyone deserves that," Falaq told Indian Express about Shafaq and Avinash's dating reports.