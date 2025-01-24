Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh fans are going to be a bit disappointed with this news. Avinash Mishra, who seemed to be head-over-heels in love with Eisha Singh and had even confessed it multiple times on Bigg Boss 18 says there was no romantic angle between the two. Avinash had even told Salman Khan that his emotions had gone beyond 'just friends' for Eisha on the show.

On relationship with Eisha

Even Eisha was seen dropping hints about being more than 'just good friends' with Avinash Mishra on the show. However, the Yeh Teri Galiyan actor has said that they are not romantically involved. "It was never a love angle. People have a lot of questions and hopes about us becoming a couple, but trust me, we are really good friends," he told ANI. Avinash further said that if something more were to brew between the two, he would let everyone know.

Avinash on KV's win

Avinash also supported Karanveer Mehra's win and said that he deserved to win the show.

Avinash had a roller coaster of a journey inside the show. From being tagged as the 'villain' of the house to 'lover boy'; he also made news for his bond with Vivian Dsena. Mishra was at loggerheads with Karanveer Mehra at the beginning of the show, however, somewhere towards the middle of the reality show, his equations changed and he became cordial with KV.

"I am so proud that the members of my group reached the finale and we really performed well in the game. I am happy for Karanveer's victory as I always said that he has played the game well and he deserves the trophy," he told Telly Chakkar about Karanveer's win and his team members reaching the finale.