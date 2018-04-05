You can trust Chris Hemsworth to stand apart from his Avengers: Infinity War co-stars while promoting the Marvel movie's release. The actor, whose character took to the funny arc in Thor: Ragnarok, chose to bring the quirky tone of his character on Twitter while sharing his individual poster on the platform.

Unlike his co-stars who resorted to merely sharing the poster and informing fans of the release date and other promotional activities undertaken by the studio, Chris chose to help fans by sharing the perfect recipe to his Thor look.

The actor first shared the poster and revealed the preparation time took about 34 years while cooking time was no longer than 2 to 3 seconds. He then shared the "ingredients" fans would need to get the perfect look.

New @avengers #infinitywar #thor posters are dropping like hot cakes, this one is look #57, prep time 34 yrs, cooking time 2-3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/v6c0MOf5y4 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 4, 2018

You’ll need the following : cool cape, mangy haircut, one eye, one eye patch, 4 week old stubble, a little “over the shoulder” some metal arms and you’re done! Recipe courtesy of @zocothebodypro. Jokes aside this movie is gonna blow your mind ????????? pic.twitter.com/pD1HSsqB5y — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 4, 2018

"Jokes aside this movie is gonna blow your mind," he added. Apart from Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr were among the others who shared the new posters of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans couldn't get over Captain America's butt pose.

All I saw was a butt in the photo before i expander. HAAA — Sarah Rodriguez (@Sarahsneak) April 4, 2018

My body's always ready for #thatass — Clinically Gay (@pitytheviolins) April 4, 2018

We’ve gone from getting posters of Black Widow butt shots to posters of Captain America and Winter Soldier butt shots. Now that’s progress. pic.twitter.com/XszNL2OW9L — Calvbino (@GotVideoFilms) April 4, 2018

Here are the other posters from the movie:

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (1/6) pic.twitter.com/sfHMcclz41 — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (2/6) pic.twitter.com/SLdCd9Fs5s — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (3/6) pic.twitter.com/toLbFXUkU4 — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (4/6) pic.twitter.com/v9rvAG3Wza — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (5/6) pic.twitter.com/ZhyEUiPovT — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (6/6) pic.twitter.com/0Zmihm2lVv — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

The new posters come a day after The Russo Brothers requested fans to not spoil the movie. The directors shared a note with the hashtag: Thanos demands your silence.

"Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy," the letter read. "Only a handful of people know the film's true plot."

With the attempt to not spoil the viewing experience for fans, Marvel Studios has set an embargo for the reviews. Avengers: Infinity War reviews will not be out until April 24, a day after the world premiere.

Reviews or no reviews, we are going to be in the theatre, first day first show!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.