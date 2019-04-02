James Gunn is rehired by Disney to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans of this series are excited that the production of this movie will finally start after such delay. Movie's star, Zoe Saldana has recently opened up about Disney's decision for rehiring James Gunn.

James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after there was outrage over his tweets from a decade ago. In those tweets, Gunn joked about rape and paedophilia and many considered that the best way to punish the acclaimed director is to fire him from the franchise.

Guardians' cast member like Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and others wrote a heartfelt open letter. Over the last couple of months, a lot of director's name surfaced who would be replacing James Gunn as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's writer-director but in the end, Marvel and Disney decided to rehire Gunn, who is currently busy with DC's reboot to Suicide Squad.

Zoe Saldana, who was last seen as Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, has now opened up about Disney's decision for rehiring James Gunn. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Avatar movie star praised the studio for showing "redemption is important."

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back. I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important."

After James Gunn's dismissal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fate of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seemed in dark. The movie was supposed to release before Avengers: Endgame and there were several speculations that the story of Guardians 3 will somehow affect the plot of Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana's character, Gamora, was "sacrificed" by her father, Thanos, in order to get the Infinity Stone in 2018's release, Avengers: Infinity War. There are several theories that suggest that we will get to see some time travel in Avengers 4. and If that happens then there are chances that Gamora will get to live again. Since Saldana has to reprise her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie, there are chances that these time travel or reversing theories would be accurate.