Avengers: Endgame has garnered an earth-shattering opening at the Chennai box office. The Hollywood film, with its two versions (English and Tamil), has got the biggest opening in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, thereby breaking the record of Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

On the first day, Avengers: Endgame ran into packed houses in majority of screens and shows. Owing to the unprecedented hype, leading cinema halls like Rohini Silver Screens and Vettri Theatres had special morning shows.

On the first day, Avengers: Endgame has minted Rs 1.17 (that includes 3D charges) crore in Chennai. It beat the record of Rajinikanth's Petta, which earned Rs 1.12 crore on the first day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which grossed Rs 88 lakh, is now pushed to the third place.

The success of the previous instalments and the huge hype around Avengers: Endgame ensured it to give a great opening at the Chennai box office. With such good word-of-mouth, the Hollywood film is expected to gross over Rs 4 crore in the first weekend.

However, it has to be seen whether the film will surpass the lifetime collection of Viswasam and Petta in Chennai.

The market for the Hollywood films has been constantly growing in Tamil Nadu as the films are not being released in English, but also in Tamil.

In Tamil Nadu, Avengers: Endgame has seen the light of the day in about 400 screens on Friday, 26 April. The movie is not facing much competition from any local except for Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 2.