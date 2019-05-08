Hollywood movie Avengers: Endgame and Kanchana 3 have retained the top two positions at the Chennai box office for the second consecutive weekend. Avengers: Endgame, which has garnered good reviews from the critics and audience, has made fantastic collections in the capital city of Tamil Nadu and dominated the screens.

In its second weekend, Avengers: Endgame earned Rs 2.36 crore from 303 shows which is a huge number for any film in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. Notably, such collections are made only by the films of A-list Kollywood actors post the first weekend.

The total collection of Avengers: Endgame from two versions (Tamil and English) by the end of 10 days stood at Rs 8.67 crore.

Raghava Lawrence-starrer Kanchana 3 is in the second place by collecting Rs 72.28 lakh in its third weekend from 2,016 shows. The total collection of the flick is Rs 7.04 crore in Chennai.

Arulnithi and Shraddha Srinath's K-13 has raked in Rs 60.90 lakh from 183 shows. In spite of getting mixed talk, the Tamil movie has managed to do an above-average collection. It has to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

Another new release Gautham Karthik's Devarattam has collected Rs 35.13 lakh from 144 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 55.23 lakh.

Uyare has entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 3.24 lakh from 18 shows. Vellai Pookal and Oru Yamandan Premakadha did negligible business.