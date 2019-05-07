Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the role of actor Katherine Langford in the film and why it was snipped. Before you can read any further, you must know that there are some spoilers ahead so in case you haven't watched the film yet, do not read beyond this. As for those who have watched the film, you'll probably feel good to reminisce some essential scenes from the film.

As the Russo brothers appeared on the HappySadConfused podcast, they revealed how right after snapping his finger, Tony Stark would have interacted with a teenage Morgan, similar to what happened with Thanos in Infinity War. Basically, he would be transported into the metaphysical world where he would have a conversation with his teenage daughter. "There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station," Joe Russo said.

The plan was to let Tony know that both, Morgan and Pepper Potts are doing fine even after his demise. Joe continued, "The intention was that his future daughter--because these films are dealing with magic--forgave him and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie." For the same, Katherine Langford was roped in. However, they accomplished the objective of the said scene by making Pepper Potts hold back her tears and tell Tony that he could take a break and rest now right before he passed away.

Another reason why they didn't include the scene in the film was that it would have furthered more confusion by the introduction of a new character. Joe said, "What we realized about it was we didn't feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. So it wasn't ringing to us and resonating with us on an emotional level." The final part to the Avengers series came to an end with the death of one of the most pivotal characters, Tony Stark. Having revived all the people that he planned to, Stark could rest in peace. His death was one in the fourteen million shot that Doctor Strange had speculated. The film has so far grossed a whopping $ 2 billion and stands at the second spot after James Cameron's Avatar.