Avengers: Endgame has created history at the Indian box office and has now become the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 300 crore club.

Released across 2845 screens in India, the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shattered all the myths around the number of screens and the day of its release to become an All Time Blockbuster. The movie will cross Rs 300 crore on its second Sunday which talks a great deal what Indian audience is really craving for. And that is nothing but a good well-made entertainer that is worth spending their hard-earned money on.

After achieving the most coveted feat, Avengers: Endgame has joined Rs 300 crore club along with Indian films like PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Sanju and Baahubali 2 (Hindi - which is the only film to cross Rs 500 crore mark).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Avengers: Endgame box office collection in India, "#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 346.31 cr."

Looking at Avengers: Endgame's unprecedented run at the Indian box office, Taran Adarsh expressed his views on why most of the Indian films are struggling to earn money at the box office in today's time.

"One of the key reasons is, we aren't giving the audience what *they* want: Entertainment. Two years ago, #Baahubali2 [#Hindi version] crossed ₹ 500 cr NBOC in India. Now #AvengersEndgame is decimating previous records and setting new benchmarks... The audience is thirsting for well-made entertainers, but we rely more on packaging and marketing to do the trick... No wonder, our films misfire too often," He tweeted.

He continued, "#AvengersEndgame has shattered two myths: Screen count and release period... Most *Hindi* biggies release in 3500 screens, even 4000 or 4500+ at times, yet those movies don't achieve the numbers that #AvengersEndgame has amassed in just *seven days* on *2845* screens.

Holidays, festivals, even a minor holiday that could lead to an extended weekend is given priority, while deciding on the release date... Festivals/holidays don't necessarily guarantee success... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into festivals for investors (sic)."

Avengers: Endgame, which picks up from its previous instalment Avengers: Infinity War, stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.