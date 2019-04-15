Joe and Anthony Russo cannot talk much about Avengers: Endgame movie but they sure can talk Game of Thrones season 8 ending. The acclaimed directors recently talked about the impending conclusion of HBO's epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

We have discussed in the past about the striking similarities between Avengers Endgame movie and Game of Thrones season 8. The creators of these two phenomena are not disclosing anything about the end but Joe and Anthony Russo recently talked about Game of Thrones and how as per them, the season eight will end.

While talking to Mashable, Joe revealed that Game of Thrones is a very well-written show and the ending is not going to a predictable one.

"That show is so well-written that I can't imagine it's going to be predictable. But then I try to go, 'Well, all right, how is unpredictable going to be satisfying?' So it's impossible to say."

That being said, Anthony Russo had a pretty solid answer about Game of Thrones ending. As per him, Winterfell will be completely destroyed (this is what we saw in the recently released trailer) and everyone will have to go to the South, the King's Landing.

"So in your brain, you go, Well, everyone's going to need a new home at some point, so a satisfying ending can't be that everyone dies."

Anthony Russo can be right about predicting the end of Winterfell. In season seven of Game of Thrones, we saw Night King flying on a dragon and marching towards the North. It won't be wrong to say that in the very first episode we will get to see the end of Winterfell as we all know it. Even if the Winterfell is destroyed, Jon Snow and others will have to take a quick decision to move to the South or stay there to fight Night King.

"Somebody's gotta get on that throne, in a way, there's some benevolence moving forward. Otherwise, it's a really f***ing depressing ending," Anthony Russo added.

Well, no one can simply predict the end of Game of Thrones but as we all know, Joe and Anthony Russo's are not your usual fans. They have created the Marvel world which we will be talking about for the decades to come, so it won't be wrong to say that they know a thing or two about writing a good ending.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to air on HBO and Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame movie scheduled to release on April 26.