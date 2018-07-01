Marvel head Kevin Feige has recently said that the studio wouldn't reveal the title of Avengers 4 until the release of Captain Marvel's trailer but it looks like a particular Marvel cinematographer couldn't hold his horses and seems to have accidentally revealed the Avengers 4 title.

Omega Underground reported that Cinematographer Trent Opaloch, who is known for his work in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War – added another movie to his list that apparently leaked the title of Avengers 4.

Opaloch included Avengers: End Game on his official website, seemingly revealing the movie's title and paving way for speculations. The new title also sorts of confirms the theory that the movie will explore the one successful attempt Doctor Strange had hinted in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the Infinity War scene, Doctor Strange reveals he explored 14 million possible outcomes of facing Thanos and only one outcome showed the Avengers win. Based on this, Doctor Strange said "there was no other way." A popular fan theory said that for the Avengers to win, they had to let Thanos win first. Maybe Doctor Strange pictured a bigger "endgame" in mind.

However, in an interview with Uproxx, the Russo Brothers were asked if the title was teased in Infinity War, the directors shot it down with a simple no.

The new reveal comes days after Captain America and Black Widow's new looks made their way online. The artwork, featuring the two superhero characters, featured Chris Evans beardless whereas Scarlett Johansson's new hairdo where she still has her new red hair but her hair tips are blonde in colour.

Fans freaked out with the new looks. While these small updates are helping keep the Avengers 4 up and going, it will be long before a concrete update like the first look or teaser would drop. To top it off, Marvel is giving San Diego Comic Con's Hall H a miss this year so don't expect any big reveals from Captain Marvel or Avengers 4 this July.

The facial hair is no more in this new AVENGERS 4 concept art of @ChrisEvans' Captain America! pic.twitter.com/HmNal7iy0F — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) June 29, 2018