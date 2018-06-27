Avengers: Infinity War watched Thanos wipe out half the universe, including several of our favourite superheroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and more. However, it did not shed light on what happened to Hawkeye.

A new statement by Marvel head Kevin Feige shed light on why the core Avengers team survived the massacre while other disintegrated. The statement also dropped a huge spoiler about Hawkeye.

Speaking to io9, Feige may have just confirmed that Hawkeye has survived the snap and could join the surviving Avengers to restore balance in the universe. Speaking to io9, he said:

"I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don't usually have in these kinds of movies, you can sort of do the math. And realise it's the original Avengers that are left."

By the end of the gruesome Infinity War, fans found out that Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk survived. The new statement hints that even Hawkeye survived. So how will he join the team?

In Infinity War, the storyline suggested that he is under house arrest. So maybe, when Thanos snapped his fingers, like many others who lost their loved ones, Clint Barton too lost his family and to avenge their death, he most likely joins the team for one last battle against the Mad Titan.

While we will have to wait and see how it all falls in place, Feige also shared another update from the movie. He told in a recent interview that fans will have to wait until later this year to know the title of Avengers 4.

"[Avengers 4 title will] be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title. It'll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film," he said.

Marvel Studios is busy with Ant-Man and The Wasp, releasing on July 6. As for next year followed by Captain Marvel, set the hit theatres on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 will find its way to the cinemas on May 3, 2019.