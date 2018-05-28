In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos and Thor had the most screen space with stories about both their characters playing the prominent role in the movie. Thanos' background and his emotional side was explored in Avengers 3 whereas Thor faced the loss of his brother and found a new hammer in Infinity War.

However, Avengers 4 writers have now confirmed that the God of Thunder will take the backseat to give two core Avengers an opportunity to explore their stories. In an interaction with The New York Times, Avengers 4 writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed promised big things are in store for Captain America and Black Widow in the Infinity War sequel.

Markus told the publication, "We're never writing without knowing where the end goes." Citing Captain America and Black Widow, the duo added that Cap and Black Widow mainly defend Earth in "Infinity War," but they "have a much bigger role to play in that second film." McFeely added, "We gave ourselves license to pay off later."

Infinity War ended with Thanos' snap and him meeting the younger version of Gamora. Fans were left confused, like the Avengers, failing to understand what happened until many characters began disintegrating.

If you thought that the snap and the few moments after it were stressing, the writers revealed that the snap was initially considered to be a part of the Infinity War sequel.

Markus revealed that there was one draft in which snap didn't occur until the second film. "But what we realised is, it would feel more like a cliff-hanger than we intended," he said. Marvel Studios wanted to make distinct movies.

If the snap had happened in Avengers 4, "it would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before," he said. Whereas, Infinity War was treated as the culmination of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Hence the resorted to the version now screening in the theatres as it should "be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling."

Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.