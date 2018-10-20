Marvel's Avengers 4 or Avengers: Annihilation is less than a few months from its official release. If the film is anything like Avengers: Infinity War, then the upcoming superhero movie will keep the audience on the edge. The climax of Infinity War gave birth to hundreds of fan theories. Ever since it was announced that Captain Marvel will be a part of Avengers, fans from around the world are speculating as what they can expect from the upcoming movie.

The filming of the Avengers 4 recently wrapped. Fans from every corner are expecting to see the movie's trailer. Earlier this week, a fan trailer description surfaced online. Although the trailer details are not confirmed by The Russo Brothers, the details behind it were up to the mark. Even though the film's details are kept hidden from the fans, there are several theories that are making around over the internet.

Check out few of Avengers 4 movie theories that could actually be true:

Captain Marvel is the ultimate weapon

Before the release of Avengers 4, Marvel's another superhero movie will hit the theatre. Featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Captain Marvel is scheduled to release on March 5, 2019. Based on the earlier reports and the comic books on the life and superpowers of Captain Marvel, fans are assuming that Thanos will not be able to defeat Captain Marvel.

Based on the comic books, Captain Marvel has some extreme superpowers. She can fly at roughly six times the speed of sound, she has resistance towards poisons, and has ultimate stamina when it comes to fighting.

More details about Captain Marvel's powers and her connection with the Avengers will be known after the release. However, the mid-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War showed how Nick Furry paged Captain Marvel. Nick's action to call Captain Marvel at the time of need proved to many that she is the ultimate weapon against Thanos.

Loki is alive

A simple Google search of this text, "Loki is alive" will give you so many theories and it can actually make you believe that Loki actually faked his death at the very beginning of the movie.

Few minutes into Infinity War and we saw how Thanos killed Loki - God of Mischief, in front of his brother Thor. However, in earlier Marvel movies, Loki has proved time and time again that it is not a piece of cake to simply snap his neck. He was shown dead a couple of times in the previous movies, but somehow he has come out even stronger.

Contrary to this theory, Tom Hiddleston recently talked about Loki's fate in Infinity War. During the ACE Comic-Con, Hiddleston was asked if Loki would ever find redemption. To this, Tom said, "The thing is, he is redeemed. I found it very touching because Loki, as a character, has been so broken for so long."

Gamora is, in fact, the Soul Stone

Yes, you read it right. There is this theory that points that when Thanos killed (or sacrificed) his adopted daughter Gamora, to acquire the Soul Stone, her soul entered the Soul Stone. And when Thanos snapped his fingers and culled half of humanity from the universe, he wakes up in a place that according to The Russo Brothers, emulates being inside the Soul Stone.

In this dream-like place, Thanos talks to a younger version of Gamora, who asks him what it "cost." For this, Thanos simply lowers his head and replies, "Everything."

Fans are not sure if this dream-like place is actually a place inside the Soul Stone. The movie's visual effects supervisor had following to say on this theory:

"It's this really nice dramatic pause at basically the culmination of 10 years of storytelling, right? It's this moment where he can just have this moment to internally reflect on what he's done and the cost of that decision."

The passing of Captain America/Steve Rogers

Avengers movie star Chris Evans has said in the past that he is open to the idea of retirement from his character after the release of Avengers 4. As per the comic books, Steve Rogers aka Captain America dies just after the events of the Civil War. However, it was pretty clear that MCU would have wanted Chris to play the iconic character for two more films as he is the First Avenger and his death would mark the end of this phase of MCU.

Even Chris Evans took to Twitter to share one update about his character from Avengers 4. In his tweet, Chris talked about the time he played Steve Rogers. He also thanked his co-stars and the movie's crew for helping him in making these memories.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Whatever the scenario is, it has been a real pleasure watching Chris Evans portraying the role of Steve Rogers in all these years.

Time travel will bring an end to Thanos

When it comes to Dr. Strange and Time Stone, fans are sure that Avengers 4 will have some sort of time travel. The released set pictures and costumes showing Avengers in their earlier attires, suggests that Marvel's superheroes will reportedly revisit few selections of their previous movies including movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

These are the two movies that featured Infinity Stones, so there are arguments that suggest that Avengers will try to acquire them in the past in order to undo the effect of Thanos' snap.

Apart from this, there are several other theories about the characters' arc and their fate in Avengers 4. More details will be revealed after The Russo Brothers will decide to release the first look of the upcoming Marvel movie.