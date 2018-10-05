After Avengers 4, Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter into the next phase of superheroes. What it means for the existing superheroes is that either the characters will be replaced by younger actors, or the superheroes will simply cease to exist.

Avengers: Infinity War movie star Chris Evans took to Twitter today to share the update of Avengers 4 with his fans. From his tweet, it looks like the American star is done playing the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Chris Evans was busy filming the reshoots of Avengers 4 but now has announced that he is done with the filming. In the tweet, Chris shared a message with his fans in which he talked about the emotional journey he had while playing the role of Captain America in the last eight years. He also thanked everyone who helped in making these memories.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans has also voiced for 2011 release video game, Captain America: Super Soldier.

As of now, it is not revealed if Chris Evans is actually done playing the role of Steve Rogers but given the fact that he is playing the role from the last eight years, it would be totally justifiable if he will depart from MCU for good.

If Avengers 4 will be Chris Evans last feature film as Captain America, then it should not come as a surprise to his fans. During an earlier interview with the New York Times, Evans talked about his role in Avengers: Infinity War. From his statement, many believed that he might be retiring from his role.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans had said.

Well, the future of Chris Evans as Captain America will be more clear in 2019 when the MCU fans will witness the fate of all the Avengers in the upcoming Avengers 4.