Are Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik divorced? Well, in one of the many cryptic posts that Malik keeps sharing on her Instagram handle, on Tuesday, she shared a clip of the popular Hollywood singer Miley Cyrus with the caption that said, "divorce was the best thing for her".

Avantika Malik added her comment on the clip and wrote, "Not only her...#justsaying." For those unaware, Imran Khan tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a 6-year-old daughter Imara.

In October 2020, Avantika took to her Instagram handle to share a post on 'marriage & divorce' and captioned it as 'serious truth bomb'. Sharing a quote by author Devon Brough, the message said, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard."

"Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," the quote read. Reacting on Malik's post, Mini Mathur wrote, "True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise!"

On the professional front

Amidst separation rumours, Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik in 2019 said that she has finally found something which was a 'need to escape her reality at the moment'. Malik took to her Instagram handle to share that she has found her joy in mixology and it is fun. Malik and her brother Vedant own a restaurant 'Mizu' in Worli, Mumbai and she is now the official mixologist.

Journey in Bollywood

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the movie Qayamat se Qayamat Tak in which he played the role of Raj, young Aamir Khan in the movie. Imran Khan later made his acting debut on the big screen with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. In 2018, Imran also made his directorial debut with a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. His last movie was 2015's Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Reportedly, Imran's friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed that the actor had big goodbye to the acting world. He further added that Imran might prefer directing movies.

Imran Khan's other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Luck, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.