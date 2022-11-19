Celebrations galore at B-town, as Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Khan, Ira's mother and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta, as well as former wife Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many more. But what caught people's attention was former actor Imran Khan's presence at the party.

Celebs who attended Ira Khan's engagement party!

Aamir Khan's nephew and former actor Imran Khan looked dapper in a blue blazer, sky blue shirt, beige trousers and print tie.

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor has been away from acting, but he still garners a huge fan base. The actor is known for the films he is part of, and his fans want him to be back on-screen.

Fans of Imran were enchanted to see him after a long time and expressed their desire to see him in films again.

A fan commented on social media, "Oh My God! Imran... you look so handsome."

Another user mentioned, Plzz ask him where is he and when is he starting his work in films again?"

The third one averred, "He's changed alotttt."

"He shld make a comeback", mentioned a fan.

Journey in Bollywood

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5 in the movie Qayamat se Qayamat Tak in he played the role of Raj, young Aamir Khan in the movie. Imran Khan made his acting debut on the big screen with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. In 2018, Imran also made his directorial debut with a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. His last movie was 2015's Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Reportedly, Imran's friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed that the actor had big goodbye to the acting world. He further added that Imran might prefer directing movies. It's been almost 5 years since Imran Khan has stayed away from the limelight.

Imran Khan's other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Luck, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the inside pictures and videos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party.

Adorable couple Ira and Nupur looked gorgeous as ever as they embarked on a new journey. For the engagement night, Ira opted for a red gown while Nupur Shikhare looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

