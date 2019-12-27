Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana has got a boost as the Sandalwood has gone gaga over the fantasy adventure film. The movie has been endorsed and hailed by the leading names of the Kannada film industry.

The makers had organised a special screening for the celebrities on Thursday evening, 26 December, a day before its theatrical release at Urvashi theatre in Bengaluru. After watching Avane Srimannarayana, many big names from Kannada that includes Shivaraj Kumar and Ravichandran appreciated the work. Find out what they say about the flick below:

Shivaraj Kumar: It's a well-made film. The making is good. It takes us to a different world. Rakshit Shetty has done a good job and a very good attempt. It's a nice film which has been be enjoyed by all.

Ravichandran: Normally, we will try to find out flaws in films, but this movie stands different from the moment it takes off. We become part of the movie and will be hunting for the treasure.

It gives a lot of work for people's brains apart from entertaining them. Avane Srimannarayana maintains the curiosity levels throughout the film. I liked the pattern in which the comedy is blended with the story. Rakshit Shetty has pulled off the character well. It is not just a visual treat, but a brain teaser. Sandalwood should be proud of such products. From Rakshit to the director, from artistes to technicians, everybody has contributed well.

Rishab Shetty: I am the second hero in Avane Srimannarayana. That's because I appear for a few seconds here and there. It is Rakshit Shetty's three-year effort. We had discussed about the story many years ago and I had the idea about the content before. But movie has given a fresh feeling after watching it now. The story has gone through a lot of changes. I think nobody has made such attempts in Sandalwood before. It's not just a pan Indian movie, but a universal flick. There is three-hour non-stop entertainment and adventure in it. I also enjoyed Rakshit Shetty's action sequences.

Special mention for Balaji Manohar and Pramod (Shetty). Filmmakers bring the artistes for the villain roles from outside Karnataka, but these two are our own talents who hail from theatre. Sachin has given a technically-brilliant movie. We should appreciate the efforts of Pushkar and Prakash Gowda for making a movie on such a large scale and having faith on the team. Such efforts require people's support and I request the audience not to encourage piracy and watch the flick in cinema halls.