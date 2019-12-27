Rakshit Shetty is back with Avane Srimannarayana, three years after delivering a blockbuster in the form of Kirik Party. The Kannada actor has teamed up with debutant Sachin Ravi in fantasy adventure comedy flick in which Shanvi Srivastava enacts the role of a female lead.

Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Salman Ahmed, Chandan Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Aniruddh Mahesh and others are in the supporting cast. B Ajaneesh Lokanth has scored the music and his Hands Up track has already created a waves among the Kannada cine-goers for the brilliant composition and Rakshit's impressive dance moves.

Karm Chawla is the cinematographer, while director Sachin Ravi has handled the editing department.

Story:

The movie is about solving a mystery in the fictional town of Amaravathi. Narayana comes to the region as a cop who has to eliminated a gang of dacoits and their and their boss Jairam. The twists and turns although with the surprises and shocks form the crux of the story.

The movie has generated a lot of hype with its poster, teaser, trailer and videos. Especially, the fact that Rakshit Shetty is making his comeback after three years has made the viewers pin high hopes on Avane Srimannarayana. Will the Kannada movie, which has been dubbed into multiple languages, live up to the audience's expectations? Check it out in the fans' words below:

Shashiprasad S M: #Avanesrimannaraya #interval First half #review: Roughly half the duration of the movie is over & waiting for the other half to get over

: #ASN is a must watch for its hardcore passionate craft and mesmerising performances of

@rakshitshetty Balaji Manohar & @shanvisrivastav. BGM & camerawork deserve major applause. Overall ,a movie which should be watched for its brilliant making and absolute grandeur. Review soon

Full marks to Karam Chawla camerawork and Bgm by Ajaneesh. Balaji Manohar and Pramod Shetty are terrific as villains. Dialogues are a major force of the movie. Watch out for Shanvi's new dimensional subtle performance. Waiting for second half with bated breath #ASNFirstHalf

Santhosh Kumar: #AvaneSrimannarayana half through, interesting so far

@rakshitshetty at his best n entire team had done fantastic work, movie so fresh #ASN

Rahul.R.L: #AvaneSrimanNarayana Done with first half. More than what I expected so far. Great visuals. #ASN All the characters are portrayed very well. Top notch.

cineloka.co.in: #ASN #AvaneSrimannarayana Interval.

Though Long it is Gripping & Entertaining.

@rakshitshetty Entry, Hands Up Song, Rakshit - Achyuth Jugalbandi, Interval Block are the highlights of First Half.

Camerawork & BGM #ASN #AvaneSrimanNarayana : Intelligent writing, Good Execution.

The performances from @rakshitshetty , @shanvisrivastav, Achyuth, Balaji Manohar,Pramod stands out. Technically Brilliant.

V.Good Debut by SachinBRavi. Except for the length, Movie is Superb.

Rating - 4/5.