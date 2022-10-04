As many as 29 trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand faced the unfortunate wrath of nature at around 9am on Tuesday morning. The mountaineers were trapped after an avalanche hit Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak.

After the alarm for help was raised by the state authorities, rapid relief operations were put into motion with eight of the mountaineers rescued. Unfortunately, as per sources, four people have been feared killed.

Those rescued are being flown to a nearby helipad situated at a height of 13,000 feet and from thereon to Dehradun.

As per information shared by authorities so far, the team of mountaineers was caught in the avalanche. The efforts are on to bring the others to safety with Indian Air Force already being pressed into action and rescue operations jointly being conducted by NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP.

The statement from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's office said that teams from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), state disaster response force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have pressed to action. Helicopters from Indian Air Force have been deployed to search and rescue the mountaineers.

Where is the Danda-2 peak?

The Danda-2 peak situated in the unfriendly terrains of Uttarakhand is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas. Fresh snow, massive crevices, unfavourable temperatures, oxygen and lack of accessibility are some of the major challenges in a trek that lasts two days from Bhatwari through Tela and Jungle Chatti before one can reach the area.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and condolences over the loss of lives.