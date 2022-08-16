After a gap of 38 long years, the mortal remains of martyr Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Singh were recovered from Siachen Glacier-world's highest battlefield.

The body of the soldier was recovered by a patrol party of the Army during routine patrolling.

Chandrashekhar, originally a resident of Hathigur Binta of Dwarahat in the Almora district of Uttarakhand, was a Lance Naik in the 19 Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

Sharing detail of the recovery of the body after a gap of 38 years, the Jammu-based defence spokesman Col Devender Anand said on Monday that in1984, during the early days of Operation Meghdoot, a patrol party of 20 soldiers of 19 Kumaon led by Second Lieutenant Pradeep Singh set out towards Shankar Top.

"Through the heavy snowfall, icy-cold weather and rarified atmosphere they marched on with a great sense of duty and purpose. Unfortunately, the patrol party was struck by an avalanche, and all 20 of the patrol party were lost to the disaster", the defence spokesman said.

Out of a total of 20 soldiers, bodies of only 12 were recovered in 1984

Through a search operation, 12 of the 20 bodies were recovered but the mortal remains of the rest including Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Singh continued to be a part of the icy glacier.

"The family of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Singh, which includes his wife and two young daughters, never even had the chance to see his body and bid him a braveheart's farewell", he said.

Identity of the body established through Army disc

According to defence spokesman, a daring patrol conducted by a unit of Raj Riffle led by Major Naveen through the same treacherous terrain towards Shankar Top came across a shelter that seemingly had been destroyed by an avalanche.

As they searched the surrounding area they stumbled upon the mortal remains and managed to secure an army disc and torn clothes.

It was a moment of extreme elation as they recovered the disc from the ruins of the shelter.

"Just as the waves of happiness settled in, these were replaced by a deep sense of sorrow because he was one of the bravehearts i.e a sentinel of the Siachen glacier", he said.

LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar was identified with the help of the identification disk bearing his #Army number which was entangled along with the mortal remains; further details were recovered from official Army records.@adgpi@DefenceMinIndia@IAF_MCC@easterncomd@westerncomd_IA pic.twitter.com/6lAxVmz66e — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) August 15, 2022

The sacrifice made by this soldier shows the spirit of the Indian army which is "Service before self". His devotion to duty is manifested as even though the terrain is unforgivable, the climate ghastly he still kept advancing and eventually made the supreme sacrifice. This discovery augmented the sense of duty of every soldier who is currently serving in the Siachen glacier.

After a long wait of 38 years, the family of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Singh was finally able to give him the last rites that he deserved and gained closure. The sacrifice made by him and his family will never be forgotten by the nation.